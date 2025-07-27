 
Prince Harry needs 'teamwork' lectures from Princess Anne: says expert

Prince Harry is advised to take consultation from Princess Anne

Eleen Bukhari
July 27, 2025

Prince Harry needs 'teamwork lectures from Princess Anne: says expert

Prince Harry could have sought advice from Princess Anne, says an expert.

The Duke of Sussex, who left the Royal Family back in 2020, would be able to better handle his issues if he turned to King Charles' sister and his aunt, Princess Anne.

Royal expert Jennie Bond tells Mirror: "She could have told her nephew that 'playing second fiddle' is the wrong way to look at his status. Instead, as she has shown, the second-born can be an invaluable support to the institution of monarchy, and a vital friend, confidant and wingman/woman to the monarch.”

"She could have explained that they are a team - a firm - working together to keep the monarchy relevant and using their platform to help charities and communities."

She explained: "It may be that the King has discussed his family troubles with Anne, but I rather doubt that she would want to get involved.

"To Anne, loyalty is paramount, and I suspect she feels that Harry has been extremely disloyal to his father, his brother and the monarchy. She might well find that hard to forgive,” she noted.

