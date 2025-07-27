Megan McKenna breaks silence on Simon Cowell's call that shattered her dreams

Megan McKenna shares what Simon Cowell told her on phone call

Megan McKenna has revealed that Simon Cowell personally delivered the crushing news that she no longer had a record deal after her X Factor win.

For the unversed, the 31-year-old English TV personality, singer, and chef stood victorious by winning The X Factor: Celebrity in 2019.

Following her victory, McKenna secured a record deal from Cowell but soon after it was proclaimed that Syco Music would shut down and artists were told to “find a new home.”

In a talk with The Mirror, the Half of My Heart songstress reminisced about the moment she received a call from the 65-year-old music mogul as he revealed what had happened.

She shared, “The label shut down after I won, so it was pretty hard. It was tough because I'd worked so, so hard. But Simon and I had a nice relationship.”

McKenna recalled, “He actually rang me – which was crazy, because it's not every day Simon Cowell rings you – to say that the label was closing down.”

“He was really nice about it and said, 'I'm sorry, but you need to find a new home.' But it's not an easy thing to do,” the Story of Me crooner noted, singing praises of Cowell.

It is pertinent to mention that despite being involved in music, McKenna is a mother to nine-month-old son Landon, whom she shares with husband Oliver Burke.