Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share glimpses from 'magical' evening with Malti Marie

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra shared glimpse of their family day at Aladdin Broadway show

July 28, 2025

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra enjoy family moments with daughter Malti Marie
Nick Jonas and his wife Priyanka Chopra had a "magical" evening as with their daughter Malti Marie as they all attended the Aladdin Broadway show.

The Jonas Brother band member took to Instagram and posted a story highlighting their day at the show. He shared a picture of his family with the Aladdin Broadway cast and praised the performance, writing,

“Wow! What a memory for our family—getting to see the incredible cast of @aladdin do their thing today on the Broadway stage.”

He also applauded the production, and wrote, “Such a wonderful Production.”

Moreover he tagged his wife Priyanka Chopra.

In the next slide, Nick, Priyanka, and Malti were seen posing with the cast members Caleb Barnett, Sonya Balsara, and Adi. Nick called them an “extremely talented bunch” and shared, “MM met her favourites.”

Priyanka also took to Instagram and shared few photos and videos from their day at the show.

In addition, she wrote a caption: “It was so magical to see the Broadway production of @aladdin with our little family.”

She also gushed over two Indian cast members, writing, “Also, to see the two incredibly talented leads @adivroy and @sonyabalsara, who are Indian, made my little heart flutter!”

“You were all mesmerizing!” she concluded.


