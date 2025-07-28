 
Geo News

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer reveals 'evil' Na'vi

The trailer of 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' shows that a clash of clans is coming

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 28, 2025

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer unveils new tribe in Pandora

The third entry in James Cameron's hit franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, has released the trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash.

It offers an insight into a new tribe in Pandora, which appears to control fire and is waging a war against Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) family and the Metkayina clan, as seen in the fiery footage.

Disney, meanwhile, previously debuted the teaser to moviegoers who went to cinemas to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The film was first announced at the D23 fan event. With the confirmation, the upcoming movie "will actually be a little bit longer than" The Way of Water, James, at the time at the expo, weighed in on the new tribe which will be introduced.

“You’ll see a lot more Pandora that you never saw before. It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before,” he said. 

“We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love. We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm,” the filmmaker added.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be out on Dec. 19.

'The Mandalorian' star reflects on upcoming 'Mando & Grogu'
'The Mandalorian' star reflects on upcoming 'Mando & Grogu'
Gallagher brother charged with rape and making threats
Gallagher brother charged with rape and making threats
Pete Davidson shares 'beautiful thing' about his pal Machine Gun Kelly
Pete Davidson shares 'beautiful thing' about his pal Machine Gun Kelly
Heidi Klum spills on her 'living out loud' philosophy video
Heidi Klum spills on her 'living out loud' philosophy
Lainey Wilson puts private life on display in her most dazzling move yet
Lainey Wilson puts private life on display in her most dazzling move yet
Drake issues disappointing update post Central Cee collaboration video
Drake issues disappointing update post Central Cee collaboration
Jay Leno unleashes shocking take on what's ruinning late-night comedy video
Jay Leno unleashes shocking take on what's ruinning late-night comedy
Heidi Klum shares 'biggest misconception' about being in 50s
Heidi Klum shares 'biggest misconception' about being in 50s