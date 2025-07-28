'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer reveals 'evil' Na'vi

'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer unveils new tribe in Pandora

The third entry in James Cameron's hit franchise, Avatar: The Way of Water, has released the trailer for Avatar: Fire and Ash.



It offers an insight into a new tribe in Pandora, which appears to control fire and is waging a war against Jake Sully's (Sam Worthington) family and the Metkayina clan, as seen in the fiery footage.

Disney, meanwhile, previously debuted the teaser to moviegoers who went to cinemas to watch The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

The film was first announced at the D23 fan event. With the confirmation, the upcoming movie "will actually be a little bit longer than" The Way of Water, James, at the time at the expo, weighed in on the new tribe which will be introduced.

“You’ll see a lot more Pandora that you never saw before. It’s an insane adventure and a feast for the eyes, but it’s also got very high emotional stakes, more than ever before,” he said.

“We’re going into really challenging territory for all the characters you know and love. We’re trying to evolve beyond the ‘all humans are bad, all Na’vi are good’ paradigm,” the filmmaker added.

Avatar: Fire and Ash will be out on Dec. 19.