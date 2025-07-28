Gallagher brother charged with rape and making threats

Gallagher brother charged for heinous crimes

Noel and Liam Gallagher’s older brother, Paul, was just charged with rape and making death threats.

The 59-year-old was charged after a year-long investigation by the Scotland Yard, with the Met Police stating that Paul has also been charged with sexual assault, coercive control and making threats to kill.

Even though the older Gallagher brother grew up with the Oasis stars he has never been part of the spotlight but has worked as a DJ and photographer.

As per The Telegraph, Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "A man has been charged with numerous offences - including rape, coercive control and sexual assault.”

"Paul Gallagher, 59, of Manor Park Road, East Finchley, has been charged with rape, coercive and controlling behaviour, three counts of sexual assault, three counts of intentional strangulation, two counts of making a threat to kill and assault occasioning actual bodily harm,” the statement further mentioned.

They continued, "The offences are reported to have taken place between 2022 – 2024. The charges follow an investigation which commenced in 2024. A woman is being supported by specially-trained officers.”

"Gallagher will appear before Westminster Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 27 August,” the Met Police concluded.

This news comes as Oasis continues to sell out their Oasis Live ’25 tour and are currently in the middle of their dates at Wembley Stadium, with coming shows scheduled for July 30, and August 2 and 3.