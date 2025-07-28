Luke Bryan hit in face by concertgoer at state fair

Reports say Luke Bryan did not file a formal complaint

Luke Bryan, an iconic country musician, is singing his hit track Country Girl when an unidentified person from the audience throws an object at him in the face.



Scores of clips capturing the moment of the concert, which happened at the North Dakota State Fair, went viral on social media.

However, the 49-year-old did not lose his calm, wiped his face, and continued his performance uninterrupted.

The Play It Again singer did not address the incident on stage, and neither did he file a formal complaint.

In a chat with KMOT, Ward County Sheriff’s Cap. Jason Kraft said the person who threw an unclear item has not been identified yet.

Bryan's latest concert comes after he called off several shows due to contracting COVID.

He explained to the audience, "Three weeks ago I got COVID. And I had to cancel some shows. And now I’m back.”

Despite getting back, the musician added, “I am not 100 percent because it’s still kicking my ****. And you know what, I don’t give a ****. When I can sing, I’m gonna sing. When I can’t, y’all are gonna sing, alright?

“You’re gonna see me hack. I can’t take any more medicine. I can’t do anything else, but just try to breathe," Bryan concluded.