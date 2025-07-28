Gwyneth Paltrow, Brad Falchuk marriage in crisis after shocking revelations

Gwyneth Paltrow tells Brad Falchuk to 'toughen up' amid revelations about her past

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falchuk’s marriage is reportedly in crisis following the shocking revelations about her past.

The claims over her sex life with her exes in the Gwyneth Paltrow: The Biography by Amy Odell, has created a strain in her marriage life.

An insider told RadarOnline, “Gwyneth’s basically telling Brad to toughen up,” adding, “But he’s nearing his limit.”

As the latest biography reveals claims about sex life with exes Ben Afflect, and Brad Pitt, tehe source said, “Brad really believes Gwyneth misses those wild, high-profile years.”

“Back when she was a young star dating Hollywood’s elite. The book has dragged all of that back into the spotlight – and in the most graphic way possible,” they added.

However, Gwyneth’s husband of 6 years is reported getting more “furious” everyday.

“He’s usually shrugged off her habit of oversharing, but there’s only so much anyone can take,” the source added of the Goop founder’s oversharing habit.

Adding, “Gwyneth’s bluntness has created tension before, but what’s tough this time is that she’s not even the one saying it – and somehow that stings more for Brad.”

“He’s had to listen to her on podcasts casually ranking past co-stars for sex or marriage. Hearing your wife say she’d hook up with Jude Law isn’t exactly fun,” the insider said.

Notably, the actress previously shared on The Goop Podcast about what she loves most about her husband Brad, saying, “I think just how unconditionally loving he is… I never feel like he’s over me or, like, annoyed.”

“Brad definitely picked up on how flat her answer was. He’s always gone out of his way for Gwyneth – whether it’s handling her unusually close dynamic with her ex Chris Martin or backing her no matter how quirky Goop gets.,” the source said. “But this situation hits differently. It feels personal.”

On the other hand, Gwyneth Paltrow is said to be dismissing the scandal. The source said, “She can’t stand not being in charge of the narrative. She keeps telling Brad to tune it all out, but the strain between them is undeniable.”

“It’s like Brad is constantly being compared to the men from her past – and now those memories are plastered everywhere again,” they added.