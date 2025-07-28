'The Mandalorian' star reflects on upcoming 'Mando & Grogu'

Brendan Wayne shares thoughts on forthcoming 'The Mandalorian & Grogu'

Brendan Wayne plays the body double of Din Djarin, also known as The Mandalorian, portrayed by Pedro Pascal.



As the series's third season ended, the film, which will show the events that follow, is in development.

But with the last season drawing sharp reactions from fans, pointing out the lack of scenes between Mando and Grogu, Brendan said the forthcoming film will give them exactly what made the show so hit in the first place.

"I think we go to the storytelling originally that we loved with Mando. We're with the kid and Mando quite a bit, and their journey is forefront," he told Rebel Force Radio.

Moreover, GamesRadar+ reported that Lucasfilm has teased new footage from the forthcoming film for the attendees of this year's Star Wars Celebration.

For the upcoming film, Jon Favreau will serve as director, with Dave Filoni, Lucasfilm's chief creative officer, and Kathleen Kennedy, the studio's president, as producers.

But The Mandalorian and Grogu are not the only films Star Wars has to offer. Ryan Gosling's untitled film is another project that Shawn Levy is working on, scheduled for release in 2027.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian & Grogu is set to hit cinemas on May 22, 2026.