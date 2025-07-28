Lo Bosworth ties the knot as she expects first baby

Lo Bosworth marries Dom Natale, expects baby

Lo Bosworth, best known for The Hills, has walked down the aisle with her fiancé, Dom Natale, with whom she is expecting her first child.



Taking to Instagram, the ex-reality star shared several photos of the wedding, saying that they kept the celebration to a closed circle.

"We wanted our wedding to meet the moment of where we’re at right now," the Love Wellness CEO told People. "I’m about four months pregnant, and before starting our fertility journey, we thought about a big, New York City wedding."

She continued, "Once our family plans got underway however, we changed course to something we knew would be perfect if I was lucky enough to get pregnant: an intimate wedding with our closest family members enjoyed at home."

"We could take off our shoes, stretch out, enjoy great food and the beautiful decor, and relax," Bosworth added.

She further shared that their reception was a luncheon-style event near the pool. "We wanted an understated, but colorful luncheon that felt inviting instead of stuffy. When your reception is in your backyard and you invite guests to jump in the pool, you need to be laid back about it all."

"Even though we celebrated our luncheon in my parent’s backyard, we knew it should still feel elevated, unique, and special," the 38-year-old added.

The nuptials follow Bosworth and Natale's earlier this year announcement of their engagement.