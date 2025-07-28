Heidi Klum says her kids are 'more easygoing with their bodies'

Heidi Klum talks about motherhood and kids

Heidi Klum has opened up about her children.

Speaking with People Magazine, the iconic model recalled the time when she gave birth to her three sons Henry, 19, and Johan, 18, and daughter Lou, 15, while she was filming early seasons of Project Runway.

Klum recalled her breast milk started leaking on the set one day and someone had to remind her to “go pump.”

Now, she says that she loves “having a house” where he children “feel safe.”

“My son was barbecuing with his friends in the backyard the other day and doing all the things I taught him. It was so cute. For me, it’s always the more, the merrier. I like it when they’re all at home,” Klum said.

Klum, who is also mother to daughter Leni, 21, addressed the backlash she received after appearing in a Lingerie campaign alongside her daughter in 2023.

The America’s Got Talent star said, “A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, I don’t know about mom and daughter doing this together.’”

Adding, “But for us? I’m proud of my daughter. She’s fine with me like that.”

She went on to add that her openness with her body has taught her kids to be easygoing with their bodies as well.

“I’ve always been very open with my body. When I’m suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on. I’m European …my kids don’t know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it,” Heidi Klum said.

The supermodel’s three sons are from her marriage to Seal. Meanwhile, her firstborn daughter was from her previous relationship with Flavio Briatore, but was later adopted by Seal.