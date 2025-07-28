Hayley Williams surprises fans with 17 new songs drop

Hayley Williams drops 17 new tracks on her site

Hayley Williams is the frontwoman of Paramore, which recently dropped four tracks from their album All We Know Is Falling deluxe edition to celebrate its 20th anniversary.



Now, days later, the lead singer of the rock band has released 17 surprise tracks on her website.

However, there is a catch: the link given to the site displayed a pop-up when clicked and requested a 16-digit access code.

According to reports, the password will be given to exclusive Good Dye Young subscribers, a hair care brand of Hayley.

Once it is received, the fans will be directed to a web page where they can listen to songs, including True Believer, Mirtazapine, Hard, Negative Self Talk, Discovery Channel, and Zissou.

Hayley's recent single I Like It I Like It was dropped earlier this year, so it's unclear whether the new songs form part of an album or are standalone.

Regarding her band, Paramore, which had previously parted ways with label Atlantic Records, she had earlier said they would continue to make music as an independent group.