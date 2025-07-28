Chris Hughes fiercely defends romance with JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes takes a bold step in defending JoJo Siwa

Chris Hughes just clapped back at the haters of his and JoJo Siwa’s romance.

The 32-year-old Love Island star and the 22-year-old Dance Moms alum have been making headlines since their public romance post appearing together on the show, Celebrity Big Brother.

However, as the reality TV star gave insights into his intimate relationship with the singer, it has led to internet trolling.

And now, Chris, who has already made an admission of wanting to marry and settle down with JoJo, just a month after dating, took a stand for his love.

Taking to his Instagram Story this afternoon, the TV personality responded with a lengthy clapback after one commenter hit out at JoJo’s music career.

An individual named James sarcastically commented on the Guilty Pleasure hitmaker’s fanbase being capable of “60 comments and 11 likes,” adding: “It’s no wonder the last single performed how it did.”

Replying, Chris noted, “I hate to be this person, but rn respectfully I don’t care. Trolls can be trolls, do your thing, whatever, carry on. They’ll always exist, they’ll always run with whatever narrative they want to push, and jump on bandwagons for social validation, you’re always going to have them.”

“The thing I find really ugly is that, through gritted teeth, this person is a music industry professional. Not your average troll, someone who’s worked with the likes of Modest, Global and so on, someone who has worked with artists and performers, understands the pressures, the industry, how rewarding and how tough it can be, yet feels completely comfortable to want to shame other people within their industry absolutely NEEDLESSLY, just off a couples Instagram post,” he explained.

Chris continued, “I find it disturbing because it’s cowardly. It’s unprofessional and it’s rude and shock it’s now deleted, and I knew it would be, just gross. He tried to justify it being fine because the post popped up on his explore page. That was his validation.”

“I hope your fellow industry professionals don’t unnecessarily target you one day for absolutely no reason and try to belittle or put down your work, and I meant that. It’s not nice, it’s not pretty and it’s just not called for,” Chris Hughes concluded.