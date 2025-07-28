 
Geo News

Lionel Messi's shy kiss cam moment at Coldplay concert goes viral

Lionel Messi was featured in Coldplay's most famous kiss-cam and stole the spotlight

Geo tv Royal Celebrity Geo.tv
|

July 28, 2025

Lionel Messi blushes on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo sent fans wild after they were recently spotted at a Coldplay concert in Miami.

The couple was seen enjoying the British rock-band's final U.S. show, when the duo suddenly found themselves under the spotlight as they were featured on the stadium’s most famous kiss cam.

Fans were amazed to see the football star and erupted in cheers as the camera zoomed in on the couple, encouraging chants of “Messi” from the crowd.

However, instead of sharing a kiss, Messi appeared visibly shy and hesitantly smiled while Antonela confidently smiled and waved to the concertgoers.

The lighthearted moment came on the heels of a scandal involving married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot, who recently made headlines for ducking the kiss cam at a Boston concert, fuelling rumours of an alleged affair.

Chris Martin added to the fun, pausing his set to acknowledge the football icon. “Thank you, Messi, for coming. You are the No.1 sports person of all time,” Martin said.

Eddie Murphy shares major update about upcoming 'Shrek 5'
Eddie Murphy shares major update about upcoming 'Shrek 5'
James Gunn jokes about Trisha Paytas' naming her son Aquaman
James Gunn jokes about Trisha Paytas' naming her son Aquaman
Jamie Lee Curtis speaks out against getting plastic surgery
Jamie Lee Curtis speaks out against getting plastic surgery
Zayn Malik, daughter Khai attend BLACKPINK's concert in NYC together
Zayn Malik, daughter Khai attend BLACKPINK's concert in NYC together
Emily Baldoni pens down heartfelf wish for husband Justin Baldoni
Emily Baldoni pens down heartfelf wish for husband Justin Baldoni
Taylor Swift set to release new music after wrapping up Eras tour
Taylor Swift set to release new music after wrapping up Eras tour
Justin Baldoni celeberates wedding anniversary amid Blake Lively case
Justin Baldoni celeberates wedding anniversary amid Blake Lively case
Jessica Alba confirms romance with Danny Ramirez during 'intimate' outing
Jessica Alba confirms romance with Danny Ramirez during 'intimate' outing