Lionel Messi's shy kiss cam moment at Coldplay concert goes viral

Lionel Messi blushes on kiss cam at Coldplay concert

Lionel Messi and his wife Antonela Roccuzzo sent fans wild after they were recently spotted at a Coldplay concert in Miami.

The couple was seen enjoying the British rock-band's final U.S. show, when the duo suddenly found themselves under the spotlight as they were featured on the stadium’s most famous kiss cam.

Fans were amazed to see the football star and erupted in cheers as the camera zoomed in on the couple, encouraging chants of “Messi” from the crowd.

However, instead of sharing a kiss, Messi appeared visibly shy and hesitantly smiled while Antonela confidently smiled and waved to the concertgoers.

The lighthearted moment came on the heels of a scandal involving married Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR executive Kristin Cabot, who recently made headlines for ducking the kiss cam at a Boston concert, fuelling rumours of an alleged affair.

Chris Martin added to the fun, pausing his set to acknowledge the football icon. “Thank you, Messi, for coming. You are the No.1 sports person of all time,” Martin said.