Jamie Lee Curtis opens up about honest feelings for ‘Freakier Friday'

Jamie Lee Curtis reveals thoughts over ‘Freakier Friday’

Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan are set to reunite for a Freaky Friday sequel, 20 years after its release.

Now, just days before the movie hits theaters, the Everything Everywhere All At Once actress is giving some insight into why she thought it was appropriate to wait this long for Freakier Friday.

During an appearance on Good Morning America, Jaime Lee first mentioned, "I was determined to make it happen because everywhere in the world I go for other work, all they want to talk about is Lindsay and Freaky Friday. That's all they wanted to talk about."

"Yeah, great, love it, but the truth is that Lindsay has to be old enough to have a teenager,” the iconic actress added.

Lindsay, who in real life is 39, then noted how still, she'd have to have been a pretty young mom to have a teenager in the movie, as Jamie Lee added, "As soon as I understood that she was of age to have a teenager, even though you would be a very young mom, I knew that was [it.]"

"I just lobbied Disney very hard," she added, further stating, "I've known Bob Iger since ABC, like early ABC when I was on Anything But Love. And I wrote him an email and he called me and we talked and now here we are.”

Lindsay, who is also reprising her role in the movie, talked about being an on-screen as well as real-life mom to two-year-old son, Luai.

"It feels nice because I got to bring a lot of the emotions that go with being a mom into Anna's character, and I wanted Anna to be portrayed a little bit softer in this," she said.

"We know her as an angsty teen, and now she's a mother, and being a mother just opens your eyes into a whole new world, everything changes. Nothing matters more than your child … and I liked bringing that to Anna's character,” Lindsay Lohan concluded.