Ed Sheeran reveals family faced terrifying kidnapping threat

Ed Sheeran says his family will always need security

Ed Sheeran has opened up about the disturbing truth of his life in the spotlight.

During his recent appearance on Australia’s 60 minutes show, the Shape of You singer candidly discussed that unknown fans threaten him to kidnap his children.

"It's things that people don't really even take into account,” he said. "Like kidnap threats and s*** like that. We've had attempted break-ins, things left on my car. It's way more sinister than just fans turning up and wanting selfies."

Recalling horrible encounters with fans when he was with his kids, Ed Sheeran continued, "We have a level of security that probably won't change until I pass away. That's just our life now."

Revealing he has admitted that his family will always need protection, "I've had some real arguments before. I'm fine with taking pictures, but I just think it's weird with a four-year-old and a three-year-old ...”

"To be within the public sphere, you have to take it all, the good and the bad. But I think I would definitely want a more normal life for my kids ....”

"I want to still tour and have people come to the gigs and yes, I still want to make records and write songs every day,” the 34-year-old singer added.

Before concluding, the English singer admitted, "But there's just a new set of challenges that I want to explore now, and that is having a family and being a dad."

Ed Sheeran shares two daughters, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran, and Jupiter Seaborn Sheeran, with his wife, Cherry Seaborn.