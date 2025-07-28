Keshia Knight Pulliam remembers Malcolm-Jamal Warner after actor's death

Keshia Knight Pulliam pays emotional tribute to late star Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Keshia Knight Pulliam is mourning the sudden death of her friend and former co-star Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the 46-year-old actress paid an emotional tribute to the late Warner, calling her "big brother."

“A week ago I lost my big brother, but I gained an angel…,” Pulliam wrote in the caption.

“I love you… I miss you…," she added.

Alongside the caption, Pulliam shared a clip of Warner playing guitar onstage at the City Winery in Atlanta.

For those unversed, Keshia and Warner became friends while playing siblings Theo and Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show.

Warner passed away from accidental drowning at Cocles Beach in Costa Rica on July 20, while swimming on a family vacation. He was 54.

The late actor appeared in many series, including Ten Days in the Valley, Jeremiah, 9-1-1, Suits, and Alert: Missing Persons Unit.

Warner was born in New Jersey on Aug 18, 1970.