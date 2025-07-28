Ben Affleck hopes Jennifer Lopez evolves with ‘dignity' instead of flashy stage acts

Ben Affleck ‘frustrated’ with Jennifer Lopez’s ‘attention-grabbing image’

Ben Affleck is reportedly feeling frustrated with Jennifer Lopez as she continues to focus on maintaining a attention-grabbing image.

According to Heat Magazine, The Accountant star believes his ex-wife is holding on too tightly to her past instead of embracing her age with confidence.

The sources further revealed that her recent bold stage performances during her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour don’t reflect her true talent and intelligence.

They said that while Affleck still respects Lopez, he wishes she would grow into a more refined version of herself, saying there's a way to move forward with dignity.

“She’s in her fifties and still so focused on being the sexy girl in the room and getting all the attention for that,” they shared with the publication.

The insider continued, “He would be more impressed if she could age gracefully and naturally instead of clinging so hard to the past. Writhing around on stage like it’s still 2001 is beneath her as far as he’s concerned, he wishes for her sake she’d let that go.”

“He’s said more than once that she’s too talented and too smart to be leaning so hard on sex appeal to stay relevant. He gets that it’s part of the act, it always has been, but there’s a way to evolve with dignity and he doesn’t think she’s doing that.

“From his perspective, it’s exhausting watching her constantly fight against time instead of leaning into where she’s at in life. And the sad part is, she’s doing all this, and the tour still isn’t the smash she was aiming for.”