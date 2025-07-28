Taylor Swift leaves lasting impression on Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson recalls his encounter with Taylor Swift

Jake Ferguson has opened up about a memorable encounter with Taylor Swift at the 2025 Tight End University (TEU) event.

During an interview with The Sweet Spot, he candidly talked about an impression he has of the 14-times Grammy winner after meeting her.

"I shook her hand, I still haven’t washed my hand,” Ferguson jokingly said.

Heaping praise on her, he continued, “She’s so normal, she’s so nice! Not that I was expecting anything different, but like, she knew football. She was talking like, ‘We [the Chiefs] got a big game at Cowboys this year!'"

The Lover singer made her debut appearance with her beau Travis Kelce, who is the football tight end of Kansas City Chiefs, at TEU on June 23, 2025.

Previously, Kelce shared that she has gained a lot knowledge about football that she gives suggestions to players.

“She had just been so open to learning the game. She didn’t know much about the rules and everything, he began. “I think what makes her so good in her profession is that she’s so detailed in every aspect of it, from the words to her music and even the releases and the music videos and everything.

“She’s just so detailed and a part of it, that I think she was just curious about the profession. I know none of the plays have gotten to Coach [Andy] Reid yet. If they ever do, I’ll let everyone know it was her creation. She’s a little biased and just creates plays for me,” the 35-year-old football player added before signing off.

For those unversed, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating for nearly two years.