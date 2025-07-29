Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce show 'how serious' their romance is with recent move

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce 'all in' for the future after 'intentional' move

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s future plans revealed.

Insiders have recently confirmed to People Magazine that the beloved couple, who started dating in late 2023, is “more in sync than ever,” adding that they’ve “talked about the future a lot” and “they’re both all in.”

Just days after Kelceposted photos with Swift on his Instagram for the first time, the insider claimed, “Travis posting Taylor on his Instagram for the first time wasn’t random, it was intentional.”

“They’ve been private in their own way, but this was his way of showing how serious things have become,” they added.

The source also shared, “There’s no pressure between them, but they’re very aligned on where things are going. He makes her feel safe and supported and she brings so much joy into his life. They’re really happy.”

After Swift wrapped up her Eras Tour and Kelce ended his NFL season, the couple have been spending time together. The insider said, “With Taylor wrapping her tour and Travis heading into the season, they wanted to mark this new chapter in a fun, personal way.”

The post the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared on his social media featured their offseason adventures.

Several pictures included Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift together with the first showcasing the NFL star wearing a hat that said “Captain” meanwhile the Lover singer wearing a hat that said, “First Mate.”