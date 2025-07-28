Brad Pitt's lover Ines de Ramon preparing for Angelina Jolie makeover?

Ines de Ramon wants to be Angelina Jolie 2.0 for Brad Pitt?

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon has reportedly decided to get cosmetic makeover to look more like his ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Sources have confirmed to RadarOnline that Ines feels intense pressure as the girlfriend of the “sexiest man alive.”

The source said, “Brad has allowed Ines complete access to his style team, and she’s now seriously thinking about enhancing her lips and changing her appearance to look more like a younger Angelina.”

“Brad prefers fuller lips and has talked to her about getting injections. Ines has always felt insecure about her thin lips, and if this benefits their relationship, she’s willing to try it. She’s very into him at the moment, and he’s pleased as well,” they added.

The insiders revealed that the F1 actor is “fixated on perfection” therefore Ines has “high standards to meet.”

“He’s always focused on his looks – whether it’s laser treatments or advice from stylists—and Ines is now included in that vision,” they said, adding, “She has high standards to meet and is gradually transforming into a version of Angie.”

They stated, “It’s more than just the lips – Ines’ style is evolving toward sleek, sexy designers like Fendi, which Angelina prefers.”

“At the recent F1 premiere in Venice, Ines wore Fendi from top to bottom, even copying Angelina’s hairstyle and poses.”

“Being photographed from every angle millions of times is challenging for anyone. She fears she may never live up to Angelina’s legendary status,” the source noted.

Additionally, Brad’s team is said to involve Ines in their “image decision” and therefore his entire crew has “say in Ines’ appearance.”

“It’s almost like she’s constantly auditioning to be the perfect girlfriend. Many have noticed she’s increasingly resembling Angelina, who is widely seen as Brad’s ideal partner,” the tipster revealed.

However, Ines de Ramon’s pals are said to be reminding her “that she’s beautiful and that Brad is completely into her, but dating one of the biggest movie stars in the world naturally brings self-doubt.”

Being with Brad Pitt, who officially separated from Angelina Jolie in 2016, has completely changes Ines’ life for better and now “she’s determined to keep this fairytale alive – no matter what.”