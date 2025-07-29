Lewis Capaldi reveals how he left drummer in ‘flood of tears'

Lewis Capaldi opens up about iconic 2025 Glastonbury comeback

Lewis Capaldi just gave further insights into his impeccable 2025 Glastonbury comeback.

The singer revealed that during his 35-minute long surprise performance on the Pyramid Stage, his drummer was in a “flood of tears.”

Capaldi said, “I’m not great at keeping secrets, I wanted it to be a surprise, but we had to start leaking it out a couple of weeks before because it would have been strange to come out to an empty field.

“By that weekend it was the worst-kept secret. It was genuinely the best day of my life, I loved every moment of it,” he added.

The Someone You Loved singer continued, “Almost immediately, I was overcome with emotion and I started to well up, so I was like, ‘get it together’, but then I turned around and looked at my drummer, and he was in floods of tears.

“It was weird, I knew it was going to be fine this time around. I had nerves and butterflies, but it wasn’t the same as 2023 when I was so stressed and I knew something bad was going to happen. It was spectacular,” he further said of his return at Glastonbury.

This comes after Lewis Capaldi stated that he had the “most incredible, surreal feeling” after his 17-date UK and Ireland comeback tour sold out.

At Glastonbury 2025, the singer performed his latest track, Survive and ended his performance with Someone You Loved, a track he was not able to complete and the crowd joined along back in 2023 when he struggled to manage symptoms of his Tourette’s Syndrome.