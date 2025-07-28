Nicola Coughlan to take new role in BAFTA-winning series

Nicola Coughlan joins 'I Am' anthology series

Nicola Coughlan is stepping into a new role as she takes the lead in the upcoming season of Channel 4’s BAFTA-winning I Am anthology series.

For the unversed, the I Am drama series with female lead characters is coming back for a fourth season on Channel 4 in the United Kingdom.

The upcoming fourth season has been named I Am Helen, which consists of two parts.

Notably, Coughlan, who rose to fame from Derry Girls, Bridgerton, and Big Mood, will play the main role opposite Joe Cole, who has been in Gangs of London and A Small Light.

Dominic Savage has written, created, produced, and directed I Am under the banner of Emmy-winning Me+You Productions.

While conversing with Variety, the 38-year-old Irish actress articulated her thoughts by saying, “It’s an absolute honour to be part of telling the next ‘I Am…’ story alongside Dominic Savage — a singular talent and a storyteller deeply committed to exploring the breadth of the female experience.”

“To follow in the footsteps of the brilliant women who’ve collaborated with him on this series feels truly surreal, and I feel incredibly fortunate to be embarking on this journey,” she noted.

Moving forward, Krishnendu Majumdar and Richard Yee of Me+You Productions also quipped, “It’s a genuine privilege to continue our creative relationship with Dominic Savage, one of the most brilliant and uniquely talented filmmakers today and to be working with Nicola Coughlan, one of the standout performers of her generation.”

“Their collaboration on this two-part instalment of ‘I Am’ promises to be something truly special, and we’re deeply grateful to Channel 4 for their continued support and belief in this powerful series,” they remarked.

It is pertinent to mention that I Am Helen will be released on Channel 4; however, the exact premiere date has yet to be announced.