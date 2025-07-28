Vanessa Kirby recalls losing her voice over intense Marvel scene

Vanessa Kirby recalls losing her voice over ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’

Vanessa Kirby just revealed that she lost her voice.

During a key scene in the latest Marvel film, her character, Sue Storm, goes into labour on a spacecraft as they’re being chased by the Silver Surfer.

In an interview with Variety, The Crown actress revealed that she spent two weeks shooting that birth scene "in zero gravity," and lost her voice after "roaring" with pain non-stop.

"We had an amazing couple of weeks shooting that sequence in that spaceship. I loved every minute. I lost my voice by the end. You only see a few shots in there, but we did hundreds, just roaring the whole time," she recalled.

"I think the crew had to get earplugs by the end. It was a very beautiful thing to shoot. I felt so supported by those actors,” Vanessa added.

In the scene, Sue, while giving birth, is supported by her husband Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, brother Johnny Storm/Human Torch and friend Ben Grimm/The Thing, portrayed by Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach, respectively.

The actress also remembered how she felt when she read this scene off the script for the first time, saying, "I remember reading that going, 'This is so cool that, at the midpoint of the movie, it centers this woman giving birth, and these three kind and loving men supporting her as she's doing it.' It was so cool to see that a superhero was doing something so primal and so utterly human. I was most excited for that bit."

It is also pertinent to mention that Vanessa Kirby, whose movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been released on July 25, is pregnant in real-life too, with her first child.