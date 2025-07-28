Heidi Klum spills on her 'living out loud' philosophy

Heidi Klum recalls 'dreaming to reach' supermodel icons' level

Heidi Klum has recalled the early days of her modeling.

In an interview with People Magazine for the cover shoot, Heidi recalled the early days of her modeling.

The America’s Got Talent judge said, “People always say, ‘You probably got more confidence as you've gotten older,’ but I have always been confident.”

“I have no problem walking around in my underwear. I’m not hiding in a corner,” she added.

Recalling the time when she won a televised model search in 1992 at the age of 19, she said, “At the time, extra-thin was the look to have and I was the opposite. I had boobs and hips, and I couldn't fit in the clothes. There were definitely a lot of jobs that I couldn't do that I wanted to do.”

Heidi shared about “dreaming to reach” the level of supermodel icons at the time Claudia Schiffer and Eva Herzigova.

“They were always the cool girls because they got all the magazine stuff, and I did cheesier things, the catalog stuff, but catalogs were good because they paid,” Heidi said.

For those unaware, the iconic supermodel reached the level of her peers when she landed the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. Later, she received the title of Angel after a 13-year run at Victoria’s Secret. Then, she started hosting and judging Project Runway in 2004, 20 seasons of Germany's Next Top Model, and 11 seasons of America’s Got Talent.

Speaking about her work journey, Heidi Klum admitted, “I’m a workaholic, control freak.”

Adding, “I've been so focused with the shows that I have been doing and making sure that everything that comes out of them looks good. I love what I do.”

“My fashion heart still goes [crazy] when I see something fabulous, when I see an amazing dress, when someone does something new, I'm like, ‘How did you come up with that?’ I'm still amazed at people and their talent,” Heidi noted.