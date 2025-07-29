Sofia Carson pays heartfelt tribute to late 'Descendants' costar Cameron Boyce

Sofia Carson remembers Cameron Boyce 6 years after his death

Sofia Carson is remembering her close pal Cameron Boyce, 6 years after his death.

In a recent chat with Vanity Fair, ahead of the premiere of her new Netflix film, My Oxford Year, the Purple Hearts star recalled her "brother" like costar Cameron.

“He will forever and ever and ever be one of the most extraordinary people that has ever entered my life,” Sofia told the outlet about her late pal.

For those unversed, Cameron and Sofia's friendship began at the set of Descendants.

“I had lived a very normal life. I had had a normal childhood, a normal upbringing,” Carson further noted. “Fame didn’t enter my life when I was a child. So I have witnessed what a different experience that is.”

Sofia attributed her success in her acting career to Cameron, “He became a brother to me and my sister. Him and his family took us in like family when we knew nothing about this industry,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that Cameron tragically passed away in 2019 due to a seizure at the age of 20.

In memory of the actor, a welfare foundation named the Cameron Boyce Foundation was founded to raise funds and awareness of people suffering from epilepsy.