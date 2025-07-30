'Wednesday' creators reveal rare detail about season 3

'Wednesday' creators share what fans can expect from season 3

Wednesday creators, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, have revealed rare details about season 3.

While chatting with Collider, they candidly talked about what fans can expect from the upcoming series.

“We’re actually in the writers’ room for Season 3. So we’re down the road a bit in the writers’ room, but now we, of course, stop to launch Season 2,” Gough began the conversation by saying.

Showing gratitude for collaboration with the executive producer, Tim Burton, Miller told the outlet, “It’s always great to have Tim here. And the fact that he did four episodes in the first season and four this season was amazing. You know, so, it just depends on his schedule."

“I think that’s always the thing. He loves to do it. He has such a rapport with the cast. We’ve had a five-year collaboration with him, which has been one of the highlights of our career. So it’s just great. We hope he’s free to come back,” Miller added.

Revealing the reason behind delay in releasing season 2, Miller concluded, “Well, no one was more frustrated than us in terms of the three-year delay. I mean, it was like we had the writers' strike, and we moved countries, moved from Romania to Ireland."

For those unversed, the waiting period between Wednesday season 1 and season 2 is nearly three years.

Wednesday Season 1 premiered in November 2022, and season 2 is set to be released in two parts, the first part premiering on August 6, 2025, and second on September 3, 2025.