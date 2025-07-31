'Watson' announces major casting for season two

'Watson' reveals who will play Sherlock Holmes in S2

CBS' Watson has announced its Sherlock Holmes for season two: Robert Carlyle



Variety reported this as Morris Chestnut reprising the role of Dr. John Watson. Additional series cast include Eve Harlow, Peter Mark Kendall, Ritchie Coster, Inga Schlingmann, and Rochelle Aytes.

Robert has become the second actor to play the titular detective role after Johnny Lee Miller helmed it in Elementary for seven years.

Craig Sweeney, the series showrunner, said, “We are thrilled to have the mighty Robert Carlyle join the cast of ‘Watson’ in Season 2.”

He continued, “The man has played iconic roles in projects like ‘Trainspotting,’ ‘The Full Monty,’ and ’28 Weeks Later’… and now he steps into the shoes of the most iconic detective of all, Sherlock Holmes.”

“When Watson’s best friend and former partner makes a shocking reappearance in his life, Watson is forced to confront their shared past—and a secret that may lie buried within Watson’s own body," the filmmaker noted.

Robert's earlier credits include The World Is Not Enough, Angela’s Ashes, The 51st State, Once Upon a Time, The War of the Worlds, and The Full Monty.

The season two logline read, “With his eyes fixed on the future, Watson faces an unexpected twist when Sherlock Holmes, who was presumed dead, resurfaces, forcing him to confront a buried secret from his past—one that lies hidden within his own body.”

Watson's season two will arrive on Oct. 13 on CBS and Paramount+.