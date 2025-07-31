Henry Cavill gets candid about fame on social media

Henry Cavill gets honest about social media fame

Recently, Henry Cavill shared a post on social media about himself at the office of luxury watch brand Longines as he partnered with the group.



The post instantly went viral and garnered over two million likes with the caption that read, “I spent a day at the Longines workshop in St. Imier, Switzerland and what a day it was! Such incredibly passionate and talented people working there, building absolutely stunning time pieces.”

"Thank you to everyone there for letting me visit your place of work, hopefully I wasn't too in the way!," it added. "Finally my Warhammer modelling experience is having some real world application!"

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter, he weighed in on how much attention he gave to social media when it comes to the response to his posts.

"It’s always slightly staggering to think that there are that many people who went to the effort of liking a picture of me in a white coat. I think social media has been a bit of a blessing and a curse for society," he added.

The Witcher star continued, "On one hand, it’s a wonderful way of staying connected and enjoying the adventures of others. However, there are some demons that lurk in the use of social media."

"I won’t go into them, because it’s not a new topic, but I think social media should be used carefully. It can consume people," he concluded.