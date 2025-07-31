‘Deeply saddened' Iron Maiden pay tribute to late former lead

Iron Maiden pay heartfelt tribute on death of former lead singer

Iron Maiden just revealed that they are “deeply saddened” to hear of their original lead singer, Paul Mario Day’s passing.

The death of the short-lived vocalist, who served the legendary metal band from 1975 to 76, was announced by his other former band, More, on July 29.

More wrote on their social media, “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the great MORE vocalist Paul Mario Day. Paul was a huge part of the [New Wave of British Heavy Metal] from his time in an early version of Iron Maiden and of course his fantastic performance on the ‘Warhead’ album.”

“He was a well loved figure in British rock music and played many memorable shows not least the legendary 1981 Monsters of Rock show at Castle Donington with AC/DC, Whitesnake/David Coverdale as well as tours with Iron Maiden Def Leppard and many other legendary artists,” they mentioned.

The British rockers continued, “Mike Freeland remembers him fondly as a ‘bloody great vocalist!’ It’s an honour for us to continue to play his music and we will always think of him every time we hit the opening notes to ‘Warhead’. We send our deepest condolences to Paul’s family and friends and also the many fans around the world who love his music. (sic)"

Now, Iron Maiden, who is fronted by Bruce Dickinson have also stepped forward to honour their former vocalist’s memories, writing, "We are deeply saddened that Paul Mario Day, Iron Maiden’s first ever vocalist back in 1975, has passed away. Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Paul’s family and friends.”

"Paul was a lovely person and good mate. Rest in peace Paul,” they concluded.

Paul didn’t have any accredited or recorded music for Iron Maiden but he later claimed co-authorship of their song Strange World.

Founding member and bassist Steve Harris said he lacked "energy or charisma on stage" and was then replaced by Dennis Wilcock before Paul Di’Anno.

Current front man Bruce has been leading the Run To The Hill rockers since 1981, first appearing on the LP The Number of the Beast.