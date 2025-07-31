 
Justin Timberlake reveals he has Lyme disease

Justin Timberlake opened up about his ‘debilitating’ health battle

July 31, 2025

Justin Timberlake was just diagnosed with Lyme disease.

The singer broke the news of his “debilitating” health battle via an Instagram update after wrapping up his Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

“This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience,” Timberlake began.

“I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support. Among other things, I’ve been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don’t say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I’ve been up against behind the scenes,” the Bye Bye Bye singer added.

He continued, “When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness.”

“I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going. Sharing all of this with the hope that we can all find a way to be more connected,” Timberlake further told his followers on the social media platform.

“I’d like to do my part to help others experiencing this disease, too,” he concluded.

This update comes shortly after Justin Timberlake sparked concern amongst his fanbase over his “tired” appearance and “lip-syncing” at one of his final tour concerts in Georgia, as per Daily Mail.

It is pertinent to mention that Lyme disease is caused by tick bites and cause brain fog, fatigue and muscle pain. 

