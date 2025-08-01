Slash makes surprise appearance at Michael Schenker show

Slash surprises audience with appearance at Michael Schenker’s show

Slash just teamed up with Michael Schenker, during the German musician’s Wacken Open Air set, as the two performed a UFO classic.

Previous year, the former UFO guitarist released his latest album, My Years with UFO, which saw him revisiting his biggest classic tracks, including collaborations with Axl Rose and Adrian Vandenberg.

However, it was his partnership with the legendary Guns N Roses guitarist, titled, Mother Mary, that stole the show once it was performed at Michael’s latest gig during the German festival.

Both the iconic guitarists performed with their signature instruments, with Slash shredding the Gibson Les Paul, and Michael an Olympic White Gibson Flying V.

As Slash dominated the stage, in accordance to his famous persona on stage, wowing the audience with his pentatonic blues, the German icon took a backseat, watching the November Rain talent in awe with a wall of Marshall amps behind him.

“Two fucking legends right there,” the vocalist Erik Grönwall, decalred after the performance, adding, “Make some noise.”

This is also not the first time Slash has shared a stage with a rock icon in 2025, having performed with former Hanoi Rocks vocalist Michael Monroe at the Whisky a Go Go in April.