'Pretty Woman' Netflix sequel gets major update

August 01, 2025

Photo: Latest development about 'Pretty Woman' Netflix sequel revealed

The development of the Netflix's take on Pretty Woman sequel has gotten a major update. 

According to the latest findings of Us Weekly, a source has shut down speculation surrounding an alleged follow-up film to the 1990 rom-com classic. 

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source told the outlet, “This is not happening. It’s fake AI and not true.”

Earlier this month, rumors came to surface that Julia Roberts and Richard Gere would reunite on screen for a sequel titled A Second Chance. 

Photo: Julia Roberts and Richard Gere as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis in 'Pretty Woman'

These rumors were further fueled when an AI-generated poster circulated online which showed Julia Roberts and Richard Gere standing back-to-back in a promotional image that quickly went viral. 

Julia Roberts and Richard Gere originally played Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis in the flick in discussion, the Garry Marshall-directed film that became a defining romantic comedy of its era. 

The story followed Vivian, a Hollywood escort, who is hired to accompany wealthy businessman Edward during a week in Los Angeles, leading to an unexpected romance that captured moviegoers’ hearts.

