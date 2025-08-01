Jenna Ortega names ‘very isolating' aspect of life

Jenna Ortega explains how age of social media is ‘very isolating’

Jenna Ortega just revealed why she finds online life “very isolating.”

The 22-year-old actress had a conversation with BBC and explained that social media has made it "harder to find a sense of self.”

"I wasn't around in the 70s, but I hear stories of people knocking on their neighbours' doors, and the bikes going all throughout the city, and just expecting to meet someone at a certain time on a certain location...” she told the outlet.

Ortega continued, "[Today] people don't talk to each other in person. They're interacting and finding their community online, which can be very isolating.

"Also, there are so many voices and so many opinions that you're exposed to, much more than you would typically be, or that humans are kind of meant to be exposed to,” she further explained.

"So, I think it's harder to find a sense of self. Young people are struggling to find: 'What makes my voice stand out? What is it about me in this world and this society today that gives me a sense of purpose or control or authority?'" the Wednesday star elaborated.

She then proceeded to explain how her The Addams Family spin-off show, in which she plays the titular character, Wednesday Addams, has an important message for today’s generation.

"There's great comfort in seeing people who are so obviously themselves, freely, and place priority where it matters, and that's your family, that's who's in front of you, your special interests, that's your strength and your courage and your confidence in your voice,” she opened up.

"It's very easy now to get swept up in some sort of sheep mentality, and I think it's so important for young people to see this family now more than ever,” Jenna Ortega concluded.

This comes after a third season for the beloved Netflix series, Wednesday, was confirmed with the hit program to return on August 6 for its second season.