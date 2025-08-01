Lindsay Lohan says motherhood is 'definitely a learning process'

Lindsay Lohan recently opened up about motherhood and shed light on how life changes after welcoming a baby.

The 39-year-old American actress and singer attended the London premiere of her upcoming film Freakier Friday, a sequel to her 2003 movie Freaky Friday, where she caught up with the BCC.

Lohan, who returned to acting after more than a decade by playing the role of Anna Coleman along with Jamie Lee Curtis, who is depicting Tess Coleman, expressed her thoughts on motherhood.

"When you become a mum, your whole life changes and it's important to be able to balance work and being a mum which is definitely a learning process,” she said.

For the unversed, The Parent Trap star welcomed her first child, son Luai, on July 17, 2023, with husband Bader Shammas, a financier by profession, after a year of their marriage in 2022.

Notably, the 38-year-old Shammas is a Kuwaiti citizen and a member of the Shammas family, one of the twelve Kuwaiti Christian families.

Reflecting on her long break from the world of acting, Lohan, who is returning to both acting and the Disney world through Freakier Friday, quipped that she will again tell her younger self to “just slow down and breathe because it's all coming.”

Before concluding, it is significant to reveal that Freakier Friday is coming to theatres on August 8, 2025.