Tom Holland‘s new Spider-Man suit unveiled in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' teaser: Watch

Tom Holland‘s new Spider-Man suit received a short teaser ahead of 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'

August 01, 2025

Tom Holland‘s new Spider-Man suit revealed in teaser
Tom Holland‘s new Spider-Man suit has been unveiled in a super short teaser video for Marvel and Sony’s upcoming Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

An eight-second video showed the suit, or rather a part of it, form up close. The caption teased, "something brand new is coming." The close-up came on on Aug. 1, which is national Spider-Man Day.

The new costume takes the superhero back to his origins, the Marvel comics, with it’s raised black edges and a black web on bright red base fabric.

The design resembled the first film outing of Spider-Man in the 2000s films starring Toby Maguire, as fans in the comment section noticed.

While the short teaser offered a sneak peak, fans will have to wait till July 2026 to watch Tom Holland’s fourth Spider-Man film.

The film will pick up where the 2021 outing, Spider-Man: No Way Home, left off. 

Tom’s Peter Parker begins a new journey after making the tough decision to save the world with a spell (cast by Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange) that made everyone forget he is Spider-Man. This also made his best friend Ned (Jacob Batalon) and girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) forget him totally.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will also star newcomers Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas in mystery roles, as well as Jo Bernthal as the Punisher. 

