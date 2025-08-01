'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star spills the beans on major glow up

Photo: 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' star recalls hilarious chat with Jenny Han

The Summer I Turned Pretty actor, Sean Kaufman recently opened up about his latest hair do, which has not gone unnoticed by fans.

In a new confessional with Us Weekly, the actor, who plays Stevens Conklin in the series, admitted that he is fully aware that The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have been super impressed by his glow up.

The actor opened up to the publication about his character’s unexpected hair transformation in season 3 and said, “Jenny and I had a long conversation about it, which is really funny.”

The 25-year-old even gave credit to the showrunner Jenny Han and revealed, “She came up to me one day and I think she had seen a TikTok where I was playing in a pool. She was like, ‘This is what I want.’”

At the time, Sean’s hair was wet and short in the video.

“I was like, ‘What?’” he recalled. “She’s like, ‘Your hair this season. This is what I want and I know it.’”

Fans first met Steven in season 1 with neatly parted brunette hair and a swoop of bangs across his forehead.

By season 2, his hair was a bit longer and styled with a middle part, but season 3 has brought a full curly-bang era.

Photo: Steven Conklin's, played by Sean Kaufman, incredible hair transformation

He revealed that it took some styling help to bring Han’s vision to life. “In very Korean style, they gave me a perm,” he said. “They cut my hair and gave me a perm.”

“It’s always funny,” Sean Kaufman admitted of the fan reactions. “Someone saw me on the street the other day and said, ‘The show should be called The Summer the Brother Turned Pretty,’ and I was like, ‘Let’s go.’”

To make things better, he also confessed that his new look is super low maintenance.

“I just wake up and kind of walk out the house,” he laughed.