DC boss teases writing 'Superman' sequel?

James Gunn to write 'Superman' sequel?

James Gunn, DC's co-head, is active on social media where he directly shared the updates about his projects. And in the latest post, he seems to tease the Superman sequel.



Writing on Threads, he penned, "Peacemaker press!! And sequel writing!!!" This post prompted a fan to ask, "WHEN ARE YOU GOING TO TEASE THE SEQUEL?" he replied, "I JUST DID!"

According to GamesRadar+, it is likely that he is referring to the sequel to Man of Steel rather than Peacemaker, whose season 2 is yet to be released.

Though it is not the first time James teased about working on the superhero's next instalment. But the studio's head honcho stressed it is not strictly a sequel.

"What I'm working on is in some way…I mean, yes, yes, yes, yes," he previously shared. "But is it a straight-up Superman sequel? I would not say necessarily."

He made a similar statement earlier, saying, “I’m writing something else now that would be the next directing thing. It’s connected, without saying exactly what it is.”

Superman is playing in cinemas.