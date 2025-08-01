 
'Tulsa King' season 3 release date revealed

Season three of 'Tulsa King' will follow the previous pattern of dropping episodes

August 01, 2025

Paramount+ announces 'Tulsa King' S3 release date

Paramount+ has announced the release date of Tulsa King's much-anticipated season three, set for September 21.

Likewise, previous season's episodes will arrive weekly, as the upcoming season description reads, “As Dwight’s (Sylvester Stallone) empire expands, so do his enemies – and the risks to his crew."

It added, "Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

Apart from Sylvester Stallon, Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany will appear in season 3.

Moreover, the guest star in the forthcoming season will be Samuel L. Jackson, who will star in several episodes of it.

Further, Taylor Sheridan, Stallone, Dave Erickson (showrunner), David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Jim McKay, Sheri Elwood, Ildy Modrovich, and Keith Cox served as executive producers.

