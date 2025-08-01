 
Jeremy Strong to appear in 'The Social Network Part II'?

August 01, 2025

The Social Network sequel eyes Jeremy Strong for key role
The Social Network II is in the early phase of development, and Jeremy Strong, reports say, is a strong contender to appear in the movie for a role which is currently unclear.

According to Deadline, Aaron Sorkin, who made the original film and is working on the forthcoming Sony drama, is inspired by Jeff Horwitz's articles in The Wall Street Journal.

Besides the Succession star, Mikey Madison and Jeremy Allen White have been in talks as the filmmaker is preparing a lineup and budget to present to the studio for approval.

As per THR, The Bear star is set to portray an ex-WSJ tech reporter who led the breaking of what became known as the Facebook Files, based on data engineer-turned-whistleblower Frances Haugen's information, which Mikey will play.

The information uncovers — which was based on the platform’s reporting — how Facebook, now Meta, knew the misinformation was spreading on its social media, which is fuelling violence.

Jeremy, meanwhile, bagged an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor for playing Donald Trump's mentor, Roy Cohn, in The Apprentice.

