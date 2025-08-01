Jessica Alba ignored newly single Ben Affleck, Orlando Bloom for new beau?

Photo: Jessica Alba rejected Ben Affleck, Orlando Bloom for new beau: Source

Jessica Alba has seemingly stepped confidently into her next chapter, and she’s not doing it alone.

Just months after filing for divorce from husband Cash Warren, the Fantastic Four star has confirmed her budding romance with Top Gun: Maverick actor Danny Ramirez.

The pair were recently spotted kissing in Los Angeles, marking the first public display of affection since Alba announced her separation.

However, it has been reported by Star Magazine that Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez's ex, and Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry's ex, also showed romantic proclivity towards the actress.

“It’s no secret Ben has had a crush on her for decades,” a source shared.

However, it was Danny who seems to have captured Jessica’s attention for now.

“Orlando, her costar in the upcoming film The Mark, has let it be known he’s interested too,” the source addressed.

The 44-year-old actress filed for divorce from Cash in February after 16 years of marriage, citing irreconcilable differences.

The former couple, who first met in 2004 and married in 2008, share three children, Honor, Haven, and Hayes.

“After all these years of being with someone her own age, Danny makes her feel confident,” the source explained.

They concluded,“He lets her call the shots. They’re having so much fun together.