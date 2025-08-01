Kanye West becomes 'better' after shocking behaviour

Is Kanye West doing better?

For years, Kanye West was under fire for his offensive behaviour, particularly antisemitic tirades.



But Dave Blunts, who has collaborated with Ye, believes he is "doing better" given his recent internet activity did not indicate his past shocking outbursts.

In an interview with DJ Vlad, he reflects on working with the Grammy winner, which made him forget himself.

"That **** was like a blur and I was getting lost in the character," he adds. "For me, it was a character because I was, like, being him.

The musician shares that the Stronger hitmaker told him about his thoughts ahead of posting it.

“Obviously, he's not a character, but … the ***** — he shared his gripes on Twitter, you know? So all the gripes that he had are out there, all those tweets. He would tell me these things before he would tweet them," he notes.

Those posts ultimately sparked outrage, leading the Chicago rapstar to be shunned from the circles he was once in high demand.

But the 24-year-old says his mental state is better now, given that he is not posting anything controversial. "I do know now that he's not on that anymore and he's, you know, doing better."



When asked about whether Kanye wore swastikas in the studio, Dave shares, "I can't really remember. Like I said, I was just focused on the music and, you know, the stories that he was telling me."

Ye previously posted on social media that he was "done with antisemitism" after posting "I love Hitler" and "I am a Nazi."