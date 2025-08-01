 
Paris Jackson, fiancé Justin Long call it quits before wedding bells

Eleen Bukhari
August 01, 2025

Paris Jackson has ended her engagements with fiancé Justin Long.

The 27-year-old song writer shared on X this Thursday that she has cried “breakup tears” after losing beau Justin.

Paris announced bc ed her engagement to Justin back in December 2024, where she deemed herself luckiest in the world.

“Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind,” she wrote in the post, which has since been deleted. “Thank you for letting me be yours. I love you.”

Back in June, Jackson admitted she was wedding shopping during an interview with Access Hollywood.

"The dress is being made, the venue has been picked and the date has been picked by an astrologer, because I’m from L.A.,” she said. “I’m all about the crystals and the astrologer, and all that stuff.”

"I'm not against marriage and if I love someone, sure, but right now my main thing is my spirituality and my music," she else where told Willow Smith.

