Hailey Bieber reveals her must-have pregnancy and postpartum essentials

Hailey Bieber lists items she couldn't live without during pregnancy and postpartum

Hailey Bieber is opening up about the products that supported her through pregnancy and postpartum life.

The Rhode founder, 28, revealed 23 essential items she "couldn't live without in a series of Instagram Stories posts shared ahead of her son Jack Blues' first birthday.

"Since my son is almost a year, I wanted to finally share all my favorite pregnancy and post baby things that I loved and couldn't live without and some I still use to this day," she wrote in the first slide.

"For any pregnant or new mamas, these were the things I couldn't live without!"

Her list included a mix of beauty and baby care must-haves—like body butters, stretch mark creams, glass milk jars, and diaper creams. She also spotlighted Rhode Beauty favorites like the Glazing Milk and Lip Treatment, as well as nursing wear from SKIMS—including nursing bras and boy shorts— plus Bumpsuit pajamas, a Bumpsuit belly band, and compression socks for comfort.

Hailey also swore by essentials like Silverette nipple cups, Momcozy’s M5 Pumps, Coterie wipes and diapers, and a Bumpsuit baby carrier as postpartum staples. She also mentioned coconut water, mineral drops, and sports drinks.

The upcoming milestone comes just weeks after her husband, Justin Bieber, whom she married in 2018, released new music, along with a track that served as a public vow to stay by Hailey’s side.