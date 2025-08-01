 
'Maroon 5' ex-bassist's wife seeks restraining order

Mickey Madden’s recent legal troubles come five years after he stepped away from 'Maroon 5'

August 01, 2025

The wife of former Maroon 5 bassist Mickey Madden has filed for a domestic violence restraining order.

In new court filings, the wife, Kate Bowman, said the abuse unfolded on July 21st at their Los Angeles home after she learned from an unknown person that the musician was allegedly having conversations about "rape fantasy" with minors, TMZ reported.

Bowman has claimed that the rocker had been in communication with at least two high school girls. She added that the "sexting" also included explicit photos.

The situation escalated when she took his phone, prompting Madden, 46, to allegedly throw her into a kitchen counter, chase her outside half-naked, and physically assault her multiple times, once slamming her into a gate, then later a brick wall.

Bowman said Madden appeared unrecognisable and “insane,” later apologizing via texts and handwritten letters, admitting plans to enter rehab for sex addiction. She also accused him of financial control during their five-year marriage and is now seeking spousal support and custody of their Siberian huskies, Toast and Jam.

Though a judge granted a temporary restraining order, her request to have Madden move out was denied. The couple is due in court on August 20.

Madden left Maroon 5 in 2020 after a prior domestic violence arrest and was previously charged with cocaine possession in 2016.

