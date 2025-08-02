John Krasinski teases third instalment of 'A Quiet Place'

John Krasinski returns to 'A Quiet Place' franchise

John Krasinski has announced the third instalment of A Quiet Place hitting the big screens next summer.

The 45-year-old actor and director, who created and helmed both the 2018 original and its 2020 sequel, revealed the news on Instagram with a cryptic image that simply read “III” and “7.9.27.”

Paramount Pictures, the studio behind the franchise, also confirmed the release but kept further plot and casting details under wraps.

The studio had initially announced back in 2022 that a third installment would arrive in 2025. The project faced a delay as the focus shifted to the recent prequel, A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn. Michael Sarnoski joined the franchise as the writer and director.

The A Quiet Place saga began with Krasinski starring opposite his wife, Emily Blunt, as the resilient Abbott parents trying to survive in a world overrun by sound-sensitive alien predators.

Krasinski and Blunt—who wed in 2010 and share daughters Violet and Hazel—admitted in an earlier interview that they were initially "really nervous" about working together on screen for the first time.

“The truth is she's the greatest collaborator I've ever worked with," Krasinski told Entertainment Tonight in 2021. “I was just blown away and in awe," he added.