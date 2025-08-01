Jennifer Lopez kids 'embarrassed' as she chases 'cheap attention'

Jennifer Lopez kids 'embarrassed' of her discussing 'bedroom preferences with ex'

Jennifer Lopez’s kids are reportedly embarrassed by her recent behaviour.

As reported by RadarOnline, Lopez’s kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, cringe over her discussing her sex life.

An insider said, “Her behavior and comments are really over the top for those around her. Her kids cringe whenever she discusses her bedroom preferences with her ex.”

The mother of twins Max and Emme, 17, divorced from Ben Affleck after almost two years of marriage, last summer and insiders claim that her recent behaviour, including during performances across Europe, shows that “she can’t let Ben go.”

“She's resorting to very tacky tactics just to create buzz around her sexy performances. It has to be tough for her kids, who are probably mortified by how openly she discusses her sex life,” the insider said.

Adding, “It shows she can't let Ben go, and she is coming across as a bitter, embarrassing mom to her kids. It's not a good look or example.”

One of Lopez’s antics included her openly discussing her moods in bed during performances across Europe. Meanwhile, when her skirt fell off mid-performance at her Poland concert, the actress joked, “I'm glad the skirt was reinforced, I usually don't wear underwear.”

The insider expressed concern stating, “I honestly feel sorry for her. She's clearly dealing with a lot and isn't making the best choices for herself.”

“She's set on maintaining her status as a sex symbol but is acting in ways that don't suit her,” they added. “Her friends know she needs to uphold her sexy image, but there are limits, and it's uncomfortable for those around her to see her chasing cheap attention.”

Moreover, Lopez’s children are also said to be aware of “the online chatter about their mother” and it has been “really embarrassing for them.”

Those close to Jennifer Lopez believe the reason behind her performances to be her messy split from Ben Affleck. “She would never admit it, but many believe she was using those graphic comments on stage to get under Ben's skin and catch his attention. Her pride is still hurt.”

“The last thing she needs is to become a joke. But she's not thinking clearly – she's still dealing with the aftermath of her divorce, and it's affecting her perspective,” they noted.