Brooklyn Beckham settles Becks legal drama

Brooklyn Beckham's kitchen brand had been in a copyright clash with beer company Becks for months

August 02, 2025

Brooklyn Beckham has reached a resolution in his months-long trademark clash with German beer company Beck’s.

The 25-year-old chef and entrepreneur, son of football legend David Beckham and designer Victoria Beckham, had filed to trademark the name “Becks Buns” through his company Buster Hot Sauce Inc. in 2024.

The cheeky name was meant to span a wide range of products — from sauces and clothing to wine, beer, and even kitchen knives.

His move caught the attention of Brauerei Beck & Co., makers of the popular Beck’s lager, who argued that the name was too similar and risked confusing consumers.

The brewery also objected to other terms in the filing, including “Secks,” “Brasserie Beck,” and “Becks Master Brew.”

Despite a heavy pushback, both parties eventually agreed that Brooklyn could keep using the phrase “Becks Buns” as long as he removed all references to alcoholic beverages from the trademark.

