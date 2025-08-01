Anthony Hopkins shares feedback after trying Kim Kardashian's SKIMS product

 
August 01, 2025

Anthony Hopkins swears by Kim Kardashian's SKIMS face shapewear.

The 87-year-old actor put to the test the latest product from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS shapewear line on Thursday, sharing his verdict with his 5.8 million Instagram followers.

In the video, Hopkins wore the Face Wrap in the shade "clay" and fastened it around his chin, neck, and ears. The item, which dropped on July 29, also comes in a “cocoa” tone.

In his review, Hopkins also gave a nod to his Silence of the Lambs character, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, who was forced to wear a tan face mask in the 1991 film to prevent him from biting others while imprisoned.

Hopkins also put on his eerie Hannibal Lecter voice and mannerisms in the video, and quipped that the product made him feel "10 years younger."

He captioned the post with another cheeky nod to the 1991 psychological thriller. “Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner @kimkardashian @skims.”

The dinner invite refers to the scene in the film, in which Lecter tells FBI Academy student, Clarice M. Starling (played by Jodie Foster), "I ate his liver with some fava beans and a nice chianti."

