Julia Garner, Josh Brolin turn heads at 'Weapons' premiere

Josh Brolin, Julia Garner step out for 'Weapons' premiere

Julia Garner and Josh Brolin, who is well known for his role in The Goonies, recently stepped out to attend premiere of their new movie Weapons.

The event took place at the United Theater on Broadway in downtown Los Angeles.

The duo was joined by fellow cast members including Cary Christopher, Alden Ehrenreich, Austin Abrams, Benedict Wong, Amy Madigan, and June Diane Raphael.

Writer and director Zach Cregger, who is best known for his 2022 horror hit Barbarian, was also in attendance. The stars walked the red carpet and posed for photos.

For those unfamiliar, Weapons follows a mysterious storyline, “When all but one child from the same class mysteriously vanish on the same night at exactly the same time, a community is left questioning who or what is behind their disappearance.”

The movie is set to hit theaters on August 8 2025 via Warner Bros. Pictures .

Ahead of its release, the film made an impressive debut on Rotten Tomatoes, earning a current score of 100%.

Josh Brolin will soon appear in his upcoming movies, including Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery, The Running Man 2025 and The Dog Stars.

Moreover, Julia Garner recently confirmed that she is still on track to play Madonna in upcoming biopic.