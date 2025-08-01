Todd and Julie Chrisley's post-prison reality show releases trailer

Todd and Julie Chrisley return to reality TV with unseen footage from prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley are back on screen after serving time in federal prison.

Lifetime has dropped the trailer for The Chrisleys: Back to Reality, a new docuseries following the couple’s return home after being pardoned by former President Donald Trump.

The show captures their tearful reunions with children Chase, 29, Savannah, 27, Grayson, 19, adopted daughter Chloe, and fan-favorite Nanny Faye Chrisley.

The couple, convicted in 2022 of tax evasion, wire fraud, and defrauding banks of over $30 million, was originally sentenced to 7 and 12 years respectively. They were released in May following the presidential pardon, which came after the millionaire couple's 28-month stint in prison.

The trailer showed Julie and Todd reuniting at home after being held at separate prisons in Tennessee and Florida.

“We can tell this story today, and we can be done with this part of our lives,” said Julie later in the trailer. She also almost immediately returned to her dyed-blonde hair colour.

“I’m looking at this as me exposing the truth,” Todd added in a confessional interview.

Since their release, Julie and Todd have also been co-hosting a podcast, Chrisley Confessions 2.0, where they detail their time behind bars.

In a recent podcast, Julie claimed she developed a lung condition due to her stay in prison, where she was surrounded by "black mold" and "asbestos."

The Chrisleys: Back to Reality premieres September 1 on Lifetime at 8 p.m. ET.